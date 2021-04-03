Fond du Lac prosecutor announces attorney general run

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney will challenge Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul next year. Toney announced his candidacy Saturday. He’s the first Republican to get in the race. He said that Kaul is more interested in playing politics than law enforcement. Kaul’s campaign spokeswoman says the attorney general has taken up issues of importance for the public, “not for the well-connected and powerful special interests.” Toney was first elected district attorney in 2012. He said he has reorganized the district attorney’s office to allow for full-time prosecutors to handle juvenile cases as well as domestic violence and sexual assault cases. He also took credit for bringing a drug court to the county.