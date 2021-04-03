Ethiopia says Eritrean troops are pulling out of Tigray

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ethiopian authorities say Eritrean troops have started withdrawing from Tigray, where they have been fighting on the side of Ethiopian troops in a war against the region’s fugitive leaders. Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said late Saturday that the Eritreans “have now started to evacuate” Tigray and that Ethiopian government troops have “taken over guarding” the border. Ethiopia faces intense pressure to end the Tigray war, which started in November. Tigray’s fugitive leaders do not recognize the authority of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed after a national election was postponed last year. There are increasing reports of atrocities such as massacres and rapes in the war and concern is growing about a lack of food and medical care for Tigray’s 6 million people.