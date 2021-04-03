DNR suspends burning permits as state sees “very high” fire danger

(WAOW) -- It's been another extremely dry and windy Saturday, with the majority of the state under very high fire danger.

The DNR reports there have been 250 wildfires so far this year, burning over 1,000 acres.

They say fire officials are anticipating a slightly longer than average fire season this year because of early snow melt throughout the state.

Burning permits within the DNR fire protection area are suspended today. Campfires are still technically allowed, but the DNR is asking people to limit outdoor burning as much as possible.