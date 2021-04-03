Designer Mossimo Giannulli released from California prison

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli has been released from a California prison and is at a halfway house outside Los Angeles following his imprisonment for his role in a college admissions bribery scheme. Giannulli is married to former “Full House” star Lori Loughlin. They pleaded guilty last year to paying half a million dollars to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California. Loughlin was released from prison in December after spending two months behind bars. Giannulli’s attorneys and Bureau of Prisons officials did not immediately return requests for comment Saturday. Giannulli’s Mossimo clothing had long been a Target brand until recently.