CBS crew has many fond Indianapolis Final Four memories

This is Indianapolis’ eighth Final Four, and seventh to be broadcast by CBS. Jim Nantz is doing his 30th Final Four and his first one was in the old RCA Dome in 1991, when Duke upset undefeated UNLV in the semifinals and then Kanas in the final. Clark Kellogg has had a front row seat to Indianapolis’ metamorphosis from sleepy Midwest city to a thriving pro town that also serves as the NCAA’s home. Grant Hill was on the 1991 Duke team that gave Mike Krzyzewski his first of five NCAA championships. His first Final Four as a CBS analyst was in 2015, when his alma mater beat Wisconsin in the championship game.