California targets critical farmworkers for vaccinations

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Volunteers in California are working to ensure that the thousands of farmworkers who toil in the fields every day are receiving coronavirus vaccinations. Farmworkers are particularly vulnerable because they live in crowded housing and travel to farms in packed vehicles. Many cross the border from Mexico daily and are offered vaccinations as soon as they enter the United States. California was the first state to make farmworkers eligible for vaccinations and is working to bring the doses to workers. Officials say most farmworkers are eager to get the vaccinations but may not have the ability to sign up online.