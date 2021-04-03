Area golf courses open for the season

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The beautiful weather provided the perfect opportunity for Tribute Golf Course to tee off for the season.

Last week Tribute opened and on Friday, Trapp River Golf Course opened as well.

"Just getting outdoors especially on a beautiful day like today, how much better than this can it get for Easter weekend? Awesome. Thank you, God," Golfer Ken Roesler said.

The DHS says golfing is one of the safest COVID-friendly activities there is. A golf pro at the courses said golfing allows people to do what they are comfortable with while still enjoying the game.

"We're the sport where you can have as much separation as you want. You're out in the sun hopefully, most of the time, and it's the most normal sport I know of at this point that you can do," Professional Golf Instructor Kerry Fitzgerald said.

With the warm weather forecasted for the weekend, tee times are filling up.

"Both courses are extremely busy. There's not many tee times left today, but we're good tomorrow and going forward so we would love for you to join us," Fitzgerald said.

Currently Tribute has nine holes, but soon there will be ten.

"It's a new par three. It can play as short as 60 yards or as long as 200 yards so this will be in play hopefully by July this year," Fitzgerald said.

Golfers and experts alike agree the game is the perfect outdoors family activity.

"Forget the worries of the world and life. Come out here, family time, fresh air, make fun of each other, you know," Holly Roesler said.

Fitzgerald said in light of the past year, it is especially nice to be open.

"It's been a long winter even though the weather hasn't been too bad. It was a long winter of being restricted, being indoors and it's so great to be outside now and golf is the ultimate family experience where you can play with everyone in your family," Fitzgerald said.