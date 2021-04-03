Aiming big, Biden is looking to restore faith in government

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s vision of his presidency is quickly taking shape. And it’s molded in the fashion of Democratic predecessors who dramatically expanded the reach of government to confront generational crises. Biden is preaching patience and at the same time moving with urgency. In a recent meeting with historians and in conversations with advisers, Biden looked to the examples set by Presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt and Lyndon Johnson. Although Biden has only narrow congressional majorities, he’s aimed big. He believes there’s a pressing need to get the country’s house in order and prove that the future belongs to democracies and not autocracies.