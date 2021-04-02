Wonderful weekend then unsettled next week

After the last few colder than normal days we are definitely seeing that change to much warmer conditions now. Gusty south winds of 12-22 mph will continue into Friday evening pushing the highs up into the low to mid 50s. The lows will drop just into the mid to upper 30s Friday night. Some high level cirrus clouds will be pushing through as well, thicker Friday night. The south wind should taper down to 7-15 mph early Friday night then become southwest late in the night.

Saturday and Sunday look fantastic! I hope you can spend as much time outdoors as possible. We should have quite a bit of sunshine with lighter winds and balmy temperatures. Highs should generally reach the upper 60s. There might even be a few 70 degree reports, especially in the southern half of the viewing area. Lows will be in the low 40s Sunday morning.

A disturbance is projected to move across Wisconsin late Sunday night and Monday bringing heavier clouds back to the region. Also, there is a good chance of scattered showers, especially throughout Monday. A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out. At this point the rain doesn’t look too heavy, but up to 0.25 inch or so is possible. The temperatures will start around 46 Monday morning and top out near 63 in the afternoon.

Most of Tuesday looks fairly quiet around here. It appears the main chance of any substantial showers Tuesday should stay toward far southern Wisconsin but there is at least a small chance that we'll see a couple in our viewing area as well. We could have a few peeks of sunshine with lows around 45 and highs around 64. Keep in mind that the average high this time of the year is closer to 50 degrees.

A more organized low pressure system will take shape in the Plains late Tuesday and push toward Wisconsin Wednesday. It is expected to bring a higher chance of rain to our region Wednesday into Thursday. Some models suggest we could pick up at least 0.50 inch. In addition, gusty east winds should accompany the system over Wisconsin. That along with the rain would keep a lid on the temperatures and we may hold in the mid 50s Wednesday and Thursday.

It appears the storm system will gradually move away by the end of next week. There is a small chance of some sprinkles early in the day next Friday with perhaps some partial clearing later in the day. Highs may stay in the mid 50s. However, if the the sun stays out into the weekend of April 10th, we probably will inch upward several degrees.

Hope you enjoy your Easter weekend! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 1:00 p.m., 2-April 2021

*On this date in weather history:

2006 - Tornadoes and hail as big as softballs ripped through eight Midwestern states, killing at least 27 people, injuring scores and destroying hundreds of homes. In Tennessee, tornadoes killed 23 people, including an infant and a family of four. Severe thunderstorms, many producing tornadoes, also struck parts of Iowa, Kentucky, Arkansas, Missouri, Ohio, Illinois and Indiana. Strong wind was blamed or at least three deaths in Missouri. The weather service's Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., said it had preliminary reports of 63 tornadoes. The worst damage occurred throughout the Tennessee Valley.

1975 - The biggest snowstorm of record for so late in the season paralyzed Chicago, IL. Up to 20 inches of snow fell in extreme northeastern Illinois, and 10.9 inches of snow closed Chicago's O'Hare Airport. (The Weather Channel)