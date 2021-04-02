Wisconsin reports 875 new COVID-19 cases

WISCONSIN (WAOW/AP) — Wisconsin's COVID-19 daily case count has jumped to its highest mark since mid-February.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 875 confirmed cases on Friday, the highest number of daily cases since Feb. 12, when the figure was 938 cases. They also reported 3,316 new negative test results on Friday.

Now, the state has confirmed a total of 578,587 COVID-19 cases throughout the pandemic. DHS considers 7,143 are still considered to be active.

The seven-day daily case average increased to 531. The statistic stood at less than 400 cases in mid-March.

Eight more people died, including someone under age 20. Three people 19 or younger have now died in Wisconsin since the pandemic began. Throughout the pandemic the state has reported a total of 6,633 deaths related to the virus.

State health officials had detected more-contagious variant versions of the coronavirus in 149 cases as of Thursday.

DHS also reported 47 people were newly hospitalized.

As of Thursday afternoon, 239 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, up 6 from the day prior.

Of those, 59 are in the ICU, down three from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

As of Thursday, a total of 2,978,088 vaccines have been administered throughout Wisconsin.

So far, 31.9 percent of Wisconsinites have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, and 19.3 percent of the state has complete the vaccine series.

Vaccination numbers can change on a rolling basis as the state gets more data each day.

DHS has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.