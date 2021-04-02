Wausau School Board Election: Karen Vandenberg, Nicolas Bisgrove

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- On April 6, voters in Wausau will be selecting four of the seven candidates to serve on the Wausau School District's Board of Education.

Karen Vandenberg is a physical therapist , a mother of four, and a first time candidate.

Vandenberg says she wants to bring positive change to the board. Her top priorities are addressing the achievement gap brought on by the pandemic and to repair the culture in the district with her skills as a health care team member.

"Being a great communicator, being a great bridge-builder, while providing excellent care with compassion. All of those things will be a great asset to the Wausau School Board," said Vandenberg.

Nicolas Bisgrove is another first time candidate. Bisgrove says his passion for children and their success is what's driving him to run.

He also says his goal is to be a voice for all students and families.

Bisgrove says years of customer service experience has helped prepare him for the job.

"I know I'm not going to agree with everyone 100 percent of the time and that's okay. But you know what I'm going to do, is I'm going to listen and I want to be able to negotiate with everyone. Figure out where you're coming from, what are your interests, and how do we get a win-win strategy for everyone," said Bisgrove.

Voters will select four candidates on April 6.

Three of them will serve full three-year-terms, one will serve a limited one-year-term.

