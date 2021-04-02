Car rams Capitol barricade, injuring 2 officers; driver shot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two law enforcement officials say a car rammed into two Capitol Police officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol, and the driver got out of the vehicle while appearing to brandish a knife before being shot by authorities. The two officials spoke on condition of anonymity on Friday afternoon as the event was unfolding. Both Capitol Police officers and the driver were taken to the hospital, with at least one officer in serious condition. The incident comes as Congress is on recess and as the Washington region remains on edge months after a mob of armed insurrectionists stormed the Capitol as lawmakers were voting to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win.