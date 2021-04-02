US agency opens 2 safety probes of Volkswagen, Audi vehicles

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s road safety agency has opened two investigations into problems with Volkswagen vehicles, including one that alleges serious gasoline leaks under the hood. Details of the probes covering nearly 215,000 vehicles were posted Friday on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website. The largest covers more than 191,000 VW Atlas SUVs from 2018 through 2020. The agency says it has three complaints and 11 field reports of leaks near the fuel injectors in 3.6-liter engines. No fires have been reported. The other probe covers just over 23,000 Audi A8, S6, S7, S8 and RS7 vehicles from 2013 through 2016. The agency says it has 58 complaints and three field reports about 4-liter twin-turbocharged engines stalling without warning in highway or city traffic.