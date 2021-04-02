Unique 4/3/21 date draws lines for Vegas wedding licenses

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Soon-to-be newlyweds lined up out the door of the marriage license office in Las Vegas ahead of a unique date to tie the knot: 4/3/21. A spokesman for the Clark County Marriage Bureau said Friday that nearly 700 couples had obtained licenses for the Saturday date. The clerk’s office even marked the occasion with keepsake marriage certificates. County Clerk Lynn Goya says specialty dates are always popular. More than 1,800 couples were married on Dec. 13, 2014. But July 7, 2007, was the most popular date. Goya says nearly 4,500 people got married in and around Las Vegas on 7/7/7.