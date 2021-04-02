Special Weather Statement issued April 2 at 5:55AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The combination of gusty winds, low humidity in the afternoon and

dry conditions will produce near critical fire weather conditions

this afternoon. South winds will be sustained at speeds of 10 to

25 mph with gusts of 30 to 35 mph with the strongest winds over

the open areas of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. The

humidity will fall into the 15 to 25 percent range this afternoon

and should be lowest over central and portions of western

Wisconsin.

Any fire could easily start and quickly spread in these

conditions, so avoid outdoor burning and report any wildfires to

local authorities. Outdoor enthusiasts should use caution with

off-road vehicles or equipment that can create a spark and start a

fire. Extinguish and dispose of cigarettes properly.