Special Weather Statement issued April 2 at 4:08AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI
The combination of low relative humidity, south winds which will
become gusty this afternoon, and dry plant materials from last
growing season will result in an elevated risk of fire this
afternoon into this evening. The greatest risk will be across
central, north-central, and far northeast Wisconsin where the
lowest relative humidity is expected, and where wind gusts of 20
to 25 mph are expected during the middle to late afternoon hours.
While still posing an elevated fire risk, conditions in east-
central Wisconsin won’t be quite as extreme.
Outdoor enthusiasts should use caution with off-road vehicles or
equipment that can create a spark as any fire that starts will
likely spread quickly in these conditions. Immediately report any
wildfires to local emergency services by calling 911. Check with
local authorities for any burning restrictions.