Special Weather Statement issued April 2 at 4:08AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

The combination of low relative humidity, south winds which will

become gusty this afternoon, and dry plant materials from last

growing season will result in an elevated risk of fire this

afternoon into this evening. The greatest risk will be across

central, north-central, and far northeast Wisconsin where the

lowest relative humidity is expected, and where wind gusts of 20

to 25 mph are expected during the middle to late afternoon hours.

While still posing an elevated fire risk, conditions in east-

central Wisconsin won’t be quite as extreme.

Outdoor enthusiasts should use caution with off-road vehicles or

equipment that can create a spark as any fire that starts will

likely spread quickly in these conditions. Immediately report any

wildfires to local emergency services by calling 911. Check with

local authorities for any burning restrictions.