Special Weather Statement issued April 2 at 11:43AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued April 2 at 11:43AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
The combination of low relative humidity, gusty south winds and
dry plant materials from last growing season will result in an
elevated risk of fire this afternoon into this evening. The
greatest risk will be across central, north-central, and far
northeast Wisconsin where the lowest relative humidity readings
and wind gusts of 20 to 25 mph are expected. While still posing
an elevated fire risk, conditions in east-central Wisconsin won’t
be quite as extreme.
Outdoor enthusiasts should use caution with off-road vehicles or
equipment that can create a spark as any fire that starts will
likely spread quickly in these conditions. Immediately report any
wildfires to local emergency services by calling 911. Check with
local authorities or the Wisconsin DNR for any burning
restrictions.