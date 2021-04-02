Special Weather Statement issued April 2 at 11:43AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

The combination of low relative humidity, gusty south winds and

dry plant materials from last growing season will result in an

elevated risk of fire this afternoon into this evening. The

greatest risk will be across central, north-central, and far

northeast Wisconsin where the lowest relative humidity readings

and wind gusts of 20 to 25 mph are expected. While still posing

an elevated fire risk, conditions in east-central Wisconsin won’t

be quite as extreme.

Outdoor enthusiasts should use caution with off-road vehicles or

equipment that can create a spark as any fire that starts will

likely spread quickly in these conditions. Immediately report any

wildfires to local emergency services by calling 911. Check with

local authorities or the Wisconsin DNR for any burning

restrictions.