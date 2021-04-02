Portage Co. announces face covering order

PORTAGE CO. (WAOW) — Portage County officially issues a face covering order.

It comes a day after officials said they would make such an order, and two days after the state mandate was struck down by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

The order recommends that those aged 5 or older wear a face covering when in an enclosed space and or around others not apart of their own household.

There are a number exceptions to the order, in which masks can be removed, including: while eating or drinking, while communicating to an individual who is deaf or hard of hearing, where regulations prohibit face covering and others.

There are also exceptions specific to CDC guidelines, including children under two and those with specific medical conditions or trouble breathing.

The order goes into effect on April 2 and is in effect until June 1, unless revoked or superseded by another order.

The full details of the mandate can be seen here or in the PDF below.

This is a developing story.