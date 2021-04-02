Moderation, sometimes, for Georgia GOP despite voting law

ATLANTA (AP) — Amid intense criticism over Georgia’s voting law, Georgia Republicans are showing caution on other issues. They’re trying to appeal to swing voters in a state where Democrats have now proved they can win. One example of such moderation was the house speaker’s decision to kill an expansion of gun rights after eight people were shot to death at Atlanta-area businesses last month. Republicans are trying to retain moderate suburban voters as the share of white voters shrinks and Democrats challenge once-secure GOP rule. It’s unclear if Republican gestures toward moderation will matter with the reaction to the voting law overwhelming everything else.