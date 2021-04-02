Michigan board censures GOP regent for ‘witches’ comment

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan’s board has censured a Republican regent who called Michigan’s female Democratic leaders “witches” whom the GOP would prepare for a “burning at the stake” in the 2022 election. Ron Weiser, who chairs the state Republican Party, said Friday he takes “full responsibility” for his comments but won’t quit despite the board’s call for his resignation. Weiser sparked outrage when he referred to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson as “witches” multiple times. Also, he joked about “assassination” when pressed about Republicans who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump.