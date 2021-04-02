Mexico Good Friday re-enactment another victim of pandemic

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexico City hilltop that normally hosts the largest re-enactment of the crucifixion in the hemisphere was empty on Good Friday. The more than 2 million people that attended the event before the pandemic provided a badly needed source of income for a working class borough of Iztapalapa. Authorities decided to cancel the vast religious ceremony for a second year in a row due to the pandemic. Mexico’s test-confirmed deaths amount to more than 200,000, and untested victims boost that toll to over 320,000. But the economic toll has also been terrible.