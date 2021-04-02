Lt. Governor joins roundtable about broadband expansion

PITTSVILLE, Wis. (WAOW) -- Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes made a pit-stop in Pittsville to discuss the plans and hear directly from those affected by the lack of internet access.

"We have been left behind, and it feels like dial-up sometimes," said Dave Homb, President of the Auburndale School Board.

Homb knows first hand how crucial it is to have reliable and useable internet.

"We have parents driving their kids to school to sit in the parking lot and get Wi-Fi. They're driving to a business to teach their kids. You can't learn in a car," said Homb.

But thanks to new grant from the state, troubleshooting could be a thing of the past.

"We've got to get everyone connected as soon as possible," said Tyler Huebner, Commissioner of the Wisconsin Public Service Commission.

Wood county is receiving two grants totaling nearly one million dollars. And will partner with Bug Tussle Wireless to build 14 towers to bring better internet access throughout the county.

"As the governor says, we need to connect the dots," said Barnes.

On Friday, Barnes joined a roundtable at the Pittsville Fire Department discussing how the state can partner with local communities to improve connections.

"For far too long communities have pitted against one another, we're not doing that. This is about bringing the state together, this is about making sure communities voices can be heard. And the administration is going to listen," said Barnes.

Governor Tony Evers latest 2-year-budget includes roughly $200 million for broadband access, and to make sure low income isn't a barrier.

"We saw a huge gap, and the digital divide only expanded throughout the pandemic. And these are issues that existed long before," said Barnes.

Despite the wait, community members feel fortunate to finally be brought up to speed.

"It's so exciting this is happening and to be part of it," said Homb.