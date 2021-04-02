Local health officials, residents react to new CDC travel guidelines

(WAOW) -- Good news as the weather gets warmer, anyone who has been fully vaccinated can travel safely.

"It's probably a very good recommendation, I think it's a reasonable recommendation," said Dr. Larry Gordon, who specializes in internal medicine and pediatrics at Aspirus.

The CDC releasing new guidelines today, saying those who are two weeks past their final vaccine dose do not have to get tested or quarantine before or after travel, unless their destination requires it.

"You're low risk for travel. They're not saying zero risk right, low risk," Gordon said.

All travelers, however, are still required to wear a mask, social distance and wash hands as much as possible.

"If you're fully vaccinated I think it's fine. But do we have a herd immunity and is it ok for widespread travel, no," Gordon said.

Even with these relaxations, the CDC still cautioning against unneccessary travel.

One area resident says she hopes this doesn't lead to a surge in travelers.

"I personally would hate to see the progress that's been made up until this point and the sacrifices that have been made by so many people to just kind of have that backed up," said Jenny Rudolph, a resident of Rib Mountain.

Rudolph says she's looking forward to travelling with her family a little later in the year, when more people are vaccinated.

"For the people that are vaccinated you know, it does give you a little bit more of your freedom back I guess you would say," she said.

Those who are not fully vaccinated are still encouraged to avoid travel.

Those who are fully vaccinated are encouraged to monitor themselves after travel and self-isolate or get tested if symptoms arise.

"It's too soon for everyone to just say hey, we're opening up. We're not opening up to everything. We're opening up to fully vaccinated people which is by far a minority of the people right now," said Dr. Gordon.