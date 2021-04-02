Skip to Content

Lincoln County Woman Dead After ATV Accident

Lincoln County, Wis. (WAOW) -- One woman is dead after an ATV accident in the Township of Schley.

Officers received a call around 5:30 p.m. Friday of a woman who had gone missing earlier in the day and was found deceased.

Upon investigation, police found that a 69-year-old woman had been attempting to turn around in the ATV, but accelerated forward off the embankment and into the Prairie River.

The driver was not wearing a helmet and there were no passengers on the ATV at the time of the crash. Police say alcohol does not appear to be involved.

This is an ongoing investigation.

