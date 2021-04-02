Jeff Andrews

A Wisconsin native, Jeff makes his return to the market where his broadcasting career began. His combined radio/television career has spanned 30 years.

Jeff has worked in Chicago, Nashville, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Sacramento...as well Redding-Chico, CA (home of Aaron Rodgers), Medford, OR and Monroe, LA. He has covered wildfires in northern California, southern Oregon as well as hurricanes and tornadoes in Louisiana.

Jeff is a “cat man”with cats Sonny and Janice. Both rescues. Both unsure about snow!

The Madison area native is a graduate of UW-Stevens Point, UW-Whitewater as well as Mississippi State.

He enjoys the gym (not really enjoys) to balance his enjoyment of a variety of foods (like pizza). Future plans are to explore the Northwoods and local waterways.