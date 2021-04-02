Israel’s dilemma: Can the unvaccinated return to workplaces?

JERUSALEM (AP) — The breakneck pace of Israel’s vaccination drive has made it a rare country able to return to much of its pre-pandemic routine. Bars and businesses, hotels and health clubs have all sprung back to life in recent weeks. While Israel provides a glimpse of what may be possible with high immunization rates, it also offers insight into the problems that lie ahead: Workplaces and schools are now grappling with what to do with those who refuse to get vaccinated as the next phase in the pandemic again pits public health concerns against individual rights. While the country’s vaccine pass system has been successful in the areas of leisure and entertainment, it has proved to be more complicated in the workplace.