Immigrants with temporary status have grown deep roots in US

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — Immigrants with Temporary Protected Status are pinning their hopes on an immigration overhaul bill making its way through Congress. There are more than 400,000 in the U.S. government program that lets people from certain disaster-stricken and war-ravaged countries work in the United States legally on a temporary but renewable basis. Many have lived in the U.S. for decades. While the status has allowed them to get better-paying jobs and send more money home, it doesn’t let them travel freely overseas. And since the Trump administration, many have feared the program could end and they could be deported. The House passed legislation giving them a shot at citizenship but its fate is uncertain in the Senate.