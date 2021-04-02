Great weather for Easter weekend

Warmer weather is on the way. It looks like good weather conditions through the Easter weekend. Early next week things will change and precipitation chances will increase.

Today: A few hazy high clouds, otherwise plenty of sun, breezy, and warmer.

High: 53 Winds: South 10-20

Tonight: Partly or mostly cloudy and not too cold.

Low: 37 Wind: South 10-15

Saturday: A few clouds early, then mostly sunny and warm.

High: 66 Winds: WNW around 10

After a cool Thursday, the weather will warm up to above normal levels for today. Highs should reach the low 50s this afternoon with a good amount of sunshine. Winds will pick up out of the south, blowing at 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. The clouds will get thicker for tonight but then move out once again by early Saturday morning. This will leave us with a good amount of sun and highs in the 60s. On Easter Sunday the clouds will be a little more prevalent once again, but high temps will still reach the 60s. Overall, it looks like very nice weather for the next three days.

A weak trough of low pressure will approach Northcentral Wisconsin from the west Sunday night and then drift through on Monday. This will keep the clouds around and produce a chance of showers or isolated thunderstorms. A few showers might even linger into early Tuesday morning. Even though there will be some scattered showers and mostly cloudy skies, highs on Monday should be in the mid 60s.

There is a slight chance of showers on Tuesday but many areas could end up dry with highs in the low to mid 60s. On Wednesday a stronger low pressure system will try to move in from the southwest. It is not clear if it will make its way all the way up into our area, but it will be close enough for a 40% chance of rain. Some of this rain could linger into Thursday before clearing out on Friday. With more clouds and rain chances, highs will only reach the upper 50s on Wednesday and mid to upper 50s on Thursday.

Have an fine Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 2-April-2021

On this date in weather history: 2005 - Heavy rainfall in the Northeast produced flooding in parts of New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Severe flooding along the Delaware River forced the evacuation of 6,000 residents in New Jersey and over 5,700 in Pennsylvania during the weekend of the 2nd-3rd. Around 3,200 homes in New Jersey were damaged, while one fatality was reported in New York (Associated Press).