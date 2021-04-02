‘Good News Project’ collects laptops

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW)-- Good News Project, an area non-profit, held a drive through on Friday to collect electronics for recycling. Participants dropped off computers, television sets, and more for a fee.

During the year of 2021, they will be collecting laptops for free. The money they receive goes towards the non-profits' projects and the items are taken and recycled in an environmentally- safe way.

"We have a laptop drop box that's accessible 24 hours a day, so for the entire year we take laptops for free. It's part of our internal effort to reorganize our warehouse for our capital campaign so we're pretty excited to get the word out to schools and businesses and residents," Executive Director Christine Daniels said.

Good News Project was given the DNR Excellence Award in 2020 for their work. They also accept hospital beds, wheel chairs, and more to sell to people at a greatly reduced price. Anyone in need can call Good News Project for more information.