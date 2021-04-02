Easter Weekend Events

(WAOW)-- Easter is just a couple of days away, and there are plenty of events going on this weekend to get in on the fun.

Celebration Church in Stevens Point is holding their community Easter Egg Hunt from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, with games, candy and fun for all ages.

The Wisconsin Rapids Kiwanis Club will be holding an Easter Candy Drive-Thru Giveaway at 10 a.m. on Saturday in the Lincoln High School Student Parking Lot.

Hillstar Farm in Tomahawk will be holding an Easter Egg Hunt Saturday starting at 11 a.m. Registration is required by calling 320-510-0763, or visiting their Facebook page.

Willow Springs Garden in Wausau is holding it's first annual Easter Egg Hunt Saturday starting at 9 a.m. There will be Easter Bunny photo opportunities as well as a petting zoo and face painting.