Dutch coalition building must reboot after Rutte rebuke

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The process of forming a new Dutch governing coalition following last month’s general election has to start anew. The reboot is necessary after lawmakers delivered a stinging rebuke in the early hours of Friday to caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte over his role in preliminary coalition talks last week. Rutte has been in power for more than a decade and is seeking to build his fourth governing coalition. Those hopes suffered a setback as he narrowly survived a no-confidence motion in the early hours of the morning after a marathon debate in parliament. Opposition lawmakers accuse him of lying about what he discussed in coalition talks and of wrecking public trust in the country’s politicians. Rutte denied lying and vowed to work to rebuild trust.