Cameras catch drivers failing to stop for school buses in Marathon Co.

SPENCER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Burnett Transit in rural Marathon County is seeing an uptick in drivers failing to stop for school buses.

Bringing kids safely to school for John Burnett is all about routine.

Checking, double checking, and triple checking, all to keep the kids out of harms way.

But lately his drivers have to worry about something completely outside of their control.

"The number of drivers totally ignoring the stop sign, the red lights or the flashing ambers on the bus has gone way up," John Burnett, Safety Director for Burnett Transit in Spencer.

And its all caught on camera.

Drivers ignoring the lights or just not paying attention.

A recent incident, showing a driver blowing through the bus stop sign and swerving toward a group of children — just a few feet from disaster.

"We did our part, but the motorist totally failed," said Burnett.

The incidents are happening when the bus is at its most vulnerable.

"It's that one point when you're a sitting target, it's that one point when you're counting on everything to go right," said Burnett.

But he knows that's not always the case.

Just over a year ago, a little girl in Plainfield lost her life at 6-years-old waiting for a school bus.

"Dangerous and awful things can happen," said Burnett.

When a typical Wisconsin school bus is preparing to stop, amber lights are deployed. This giving drivers a warning, that within 100 to 300 feet, the bus will stop.

By law, when the buses stop sign comes out, and bus is completely stopped, traffic in both directions must stop.

"It's your character, it's what are you doing when no one is looking, that's what were counting on," said Burnett.

And even though Burnett knows it's up to the driver to obey, thanks to technology it's not going unnoticed.