California to allow indoor gatherings as virus cases plummet

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will allow indoor concerts, theater performances and other private gatherings starting April 15. The California Department of Public Health announced the changes on Friday as the rate of people testing positive for the coronavirus nears a record low. How many people can attend events will depend on the level of restrictions in place at each county. And capacity will increase if people can show proof they are fully vaccinated. The governor’s office says the plan gives an incentive for more people to get vaccinated, but also prompts questions about health privacy and equity.