Alabama Shakes drummer says he’s innocent of abuse charge

HUNTSVILLE ,Ala. (AP) — The drummer for Grammy Award-winning rock band Alabama Shakes says he is innocent of child abuse charges filed against him. An attorney for 35-year-old Steven William Johnson, told The Associated Press on Friday that Johnson maintains his innocence on all of the allegations. The musician was arrested last week after being indicted on charges of abuse of a child. The indictment listed no particulars about the charge. His attorneys have filed a court motion seeking more information about the accusation. The Athens, Alabama-based band has been on hiatus since 2018, when lead singer Brittany Howard decided to focus on her solo project.