Your help needed finding missing autistic Marathon County man

The Marathon County Sheriff's Office is looking for 29-year-old Jayme Tyler Dietz, an autistic man who's been missing since last night.

Dietz, a white man, was last seen in the area of Tryba Road in the Township of Reid.

He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, red/black tennis shoes, gray jacket, and carrying a hunter green duffel bag and blue backpack. He didn't have his phone with him.

If you see him, please call the Marathon County Sheriff's Office at 715-261-1200.