VITA program allows students to volunteer to prepare taxes

Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW) -- An area program is allowing students to gain real world experience in preparing taxes.

The VITA program hosted at Mid-State Technical College allows area students and community members to volunteer to help prepare taxes for free for those in the community.

Students are trained and supervised, and are able to gain real-world experience and build their resumes, all while serving the community.

"I didn't really know what I wanted to do with life so this was the first opportunity to experience taxes itself. I ended up enjoying it, I ended up continuing to want to volunteer here," said Logan Schecklman, a student volunteer.

The program is currently booked for the remainder of tax season.