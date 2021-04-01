UN condemns violence against Myanmar protesters and deaths

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is strongly condemning the use of violence against peaceful protesters in Myanmar and the deaths of hundreds of civilians. But the council dropped the threat of possible future action against the military following the Feb. 1 coup. The press statement approved late Thursday reiterated the council’s call on the military “to exercise utmost restraint.” The original draft was much stronger and would have expressed the council’s “readiness to consider further steps,” which could include sanctions. But council diplomats said at the insistence of China, Myanmar’s close neighbor,, the reference to “further steps” was eliminated.