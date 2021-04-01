Stevens Point Police report finding two hand guns after snow melt

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — Finding lost or discarded items isn't an uncommon sight following snow melt in the spring.

The Stevens Point Police Department says the items found are usually personal property, needles, cell phones, and knives. But, within the last two weeks they've found guns.

Police say that two handguns with unknown owners have been recovered within city limits. One in a city park, another in the University lawn.

Police posted on Facebook about finding the guns as a safety reminder.

"Items that you should NEVER touch are knives, needles or guns. You should call law enforcement immediately," the post says. "Other items, such as wallets, keys, and cell phones, can be turned in at the police department. If you are ever unsure whether you touch an item or not – don’t touch it and call the police."