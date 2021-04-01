SPASH starts strong at home, but can’t keep up with powerhouse Bay Port

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Stevens Point football held their first game at home for the season in front of family, friends and a whited-out student section.

The Panthers, who brushed off Neenah just last weekend, were unable to topple the same defense this time around. Bay Port, a beast from out East defended SPASH's efforts to move the ball down field.

Stevens Point went into the second half trailing by just under a touchdown (22-14) and were able to close that gap early on. QB Riley Warzynski threw a 3--yard cross body pass Tommy Dohner who muscled over his defender and snagged the ball in the end zone taking SPASH up six. Unfortunately, the crucial two-point conversion.

On the other side, linebacker Carter Borchardt landed a sack, keeping some momentum on the home ball, but it wasn't enough to get it done.

The Bay Port Pirates sailed into their win, beating the panthers 49-20.

SPASH'S next competition is Fond Du Luc, Friday, April 9th.