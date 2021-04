SPASH dig’s for a cause, and a win at breast cancer awareness night

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WOAW) -- SPASH held their tenth annual Diggin' For

A Cause night for breast cancer awareness. Athletes and fans dressed pretty in pink, then sent La Crosse packin' in a 3-2 win.

The Panthers got off to a hot start going up 2-0 right off the Red Raiders serve. SPASH scored first, then scored often.

SPASH 25 LACROSSE CENTRAL 16

SPASH 25 LACROSSE CENTRAL 23

SPASH 20 LACROSSE CENTRAL 25

SPASH 23 LACROSSE CENTRAL 25

SPASH 15 LACROSSE CENTRAL 13

LEADING IN KILLS:

Dylan Wall 18

Amahra Matthai 10

Hillirie McLaughlin 9

Emma Deptula 9



LEADING IN DIGS:

Maddie Miklesh 25

Dylan Wall 16



LEADING IN SERVICE ACES

Montana Zdroik 6



LEADING IN ASSISTS

Montana Zdroik 51