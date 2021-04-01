California office building shooting kills 4, including child

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say a shooting at a Southern California office building on Wednesday has killed four people, including a child, and injured a fifth person before the suspect was shot. Police say shots were being fired as officers arrived at a two-story office building on Lincoln Avenue in Orange, southeast of Los Angeles, at about 5:30 p.m. Authorities said Wednesday night that officers shot at the suspect, but it’s unclear who wounded the suspect. Authorities say the suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police say the victims included a woman who was wounded and also in critical condition. Other details are unclear, including a motive for the attack.