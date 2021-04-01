Pink cake on canals: Amsterdam celebrates same-sex weddings

AMSTERDAM (AP) — A huge inflatable pink cake with candles spouting rainbow flames has glided through the Amsterdam canals as the Dutch capital celebrates the 20th anniversary of the world’s first legal same-sex marriages. But even as the city marked the milestone in LGBT emancipation Thursday, its mayor said that striving for equality remains a work in progress. She says the anniversary is “a moment to recognize that the struggle is not yet over; not worldwide, not nationally, but also not in Amsterdam.”