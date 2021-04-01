Myanmar remains mired in violence 2 months after coup

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Protesters in Myanmar are marking two months since the military seized power by once more defying the threat of lethal violence and publicly demonstrating against the toppling of the democratically elected government. Protests were held Thursday is several cities, including Yangon. The Feb. 1 coup has been met with massive public resistance that security forces have been unable to crush through escalating levels of violence, including now routinely shooting protesters. The crisis has expanded sharply in the past week, both in the number of protesters killed and with the military launching airstrikes against the minority guerrilla forces. The U.N. special envoy for Myanmar warned the country faces the possibility of civil war.