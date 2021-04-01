More vaccinations reaching residents in Vilas County

VILAS CO., Wis. (WAOW) -- As vaccination efforts continue to make their way across the state, those 18 and older made their way to the Hall of Nations Convention Center at the Lake of Torches Casino in Vilas county. 370 vaccines were made available thanks to the Lac Du Flambeau tribe.

"Our tribe is taking this covid-19 very seriously and which is why were offering it to everybody. Including the surrounding communities, if we have the supplies and the ability to do it then we're going to do it whenever we can to help out," said Covid-19 Incident Commander, Daniel Thompson.

The vaccines started being offered last week and first dose vaccines will continue every Thursday there from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at least through April.

The process is also simple, registered nurses only ask you bring your insurance card.

"We have offered it to tribal members, we've offered it to the vulnerable groups, we have vaccines left over. So, my personal feeling is the more people we get vaccinated in the community the better," said Nancy Jensch, RN.

Only Moderna vaccines are being offered at this time, but if there is enough interest those at the clinic say they could possibly offer the Pfizer vaccine.

Nurses at the vaccination clinic are also urging those that got their first vaccine today to return on April 29th to get their second dose.