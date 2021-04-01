COVID hits MLB opening day; positive tests scrap Mets-Nats

WASHINGTON (AP) — The opening day game between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets was postponed hours before it was scheduled to begin because of coronavirus concerns after at least three of the 2019 World Series champions’ players tested positive for COVID-19. Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said his team also has a fourth player considered a “likely positive.” He did not identify any of the players involved. He said it was not known when the season-opening game will be made up, other than that it would not be played Friday, which was originally scheduled as an off day.