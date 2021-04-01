Merkel: ‘A quiet Easter’ needed to counter rising infections

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called on citizens to help ease the strain on nurses and doctors caring for the rising number of COVID-19 patients by respecting pandemic rules over Easter. Germany’s disease control agency reported 24,300 newly confirmed cases in the past day, and 201 deaths. The head of the Robert Koch Institute has warned that the country is seeing a third surge in infections fuelled by more contagious virus variants that have come to dominate the outbreak in Germany. Speaking in a video address, Merkel said this “needs to be a quiet Easter.”