Marathon Co. advises use of face masks

MARATHON CO. (WAOW) — Although the state mask mandate was struck down, communities continue to issue their own recommendations and orders. The latest being Marathon County.

Marathon County Health Officer, Joan Theurer, is using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance to advise every individual, five years and older in Marathon County to wear a face masks to control the spread of COVID-19.

“This is an effective prevention measure that has helped us slow the spread of COVID and I advise people to continue to wear masks to protect the health and safety of everyone” stated Theurer.

In a press release, the Marathon County Health Department Department says that despite recent declines in COVID-19 cases, the area still has a high level of COVID-19 disease activity.

As of Wednesday, only 14% of the county have been completely vaccinated against the virus.

The county advises individuals to wear a face mask when:

Indoors or in an enclosed space with persons you do not live with, other than at a private residence

Another person or persons who are not members of individual’s household or living unit are present in the same room or enclosed space.

Portage County announced that it will implement a face covering order earlier on Thursday.