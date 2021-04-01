Judge tosses some claims in old Georgia election lawsuit

ATLANTA (AP) — A wide-ranging lawsuit filed two years ago to challenge the way Georgia’s elections are run has been pared down by a federal judge. The lawsuit was filed in November 2018 by Fair Fight Action. The group was founded by Democrat Stacey Abrams, who narrowly lost the governor’s race that month. A judge on Wednesday allowed some of the suit’s provisions to move forward, including claims against the state’s “exact match” voter registration requirement. The judge’s order does not address sweeping new voting legislation Georgia Republicans passed last week amid intense criticism. Abrams ran against then-Secretary of State Brian Kemp, who has denied any wrongdoing. Kemp immediately signed last week’s bill.