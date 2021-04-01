India fights virus surge, steps up jabs amid export row

NEW DELHI (AP) — India is accelerating its vaccination drive by opening it up for everyone above 45 years just as cases spike sharply after several months. But ramping up vaccinations in India has implications beyond its borders. Spotlight on Serum Institute of India – the world’s largest maker of vaccines and key global supplier – to cater to domestic cases has resulted in delays of global shipments of up to 90 million doses, setting back supplies in developing countries reliant on Indian exports. India has exported more vaccines, 64 million doses, than it has administered its own population at 62 million doses. Even though India has not officially banned any exports, officials say there may be a need to calibrate the supply schedules from time to time.