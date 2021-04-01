Colorado is latest to weigh ban on Native American mascots

DENVER (AP) — Colorado lawmakers are considering a proposal to ban Native American mascots in public schools and colleges. The measure cleared the state Senate Education Committee on Thursday. It would impose a $25,000 monthly fine on public schools, colleges and universities that use American Indian-themed mascots after June 1, 2022. A database by the National Congress of American Indians says more than 1,900 schools across the U.S. have Native American-themed mascots. Tribal members testified in support of the bill. The Southern Ute tribal chairman said the “inaccurate and cruel portrayals” of Native Americans as mascots have been used as “strategic tools to marginalize Indigenous communities.”